Woman and man arrested at Miller and Pennsylvania

(WDBJ7)
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing police responded to an incident at the intersection of Miller and Pennsylvania earlier Monday evening.

WILX news crew were on the scene around 8:30 p.m. when they saw a man and woman taken into custody. The identities of the man and woman are unknown.

Witnesses tell News 10 that the pair were walking down the street before police arrived and handcuffed them.

WILX is waiting to hear from Lansing police to learn more about the arrest.

We’ll keep you updated.

