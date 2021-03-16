Whitmer administration makes vaccines available to Marquette veterans

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WILX) - On Tuesday, it was announced that the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) will vaccinate veterans and their spouses and caregivers on March 22 in Marquette. However, all vaccine recipients must be 50 or older.

The March 22 vaccination clinic will run from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at Northern Michigan University’s Northern Center. The second vaccine will be given on April 19 at the very same location.

The vaccination clinics are a partnership between the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency (MVAA) and the Michigan National Guard.

“Providing our veterans the high-quality care and benefits they’ve earned is essential,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “I am grateful for the DMVA, MVAA and Michigan National Guard’s tireless efforts to open vaccination clinics statewide so we can ensure that Michigan’s veterans and their spouses and caregivers can get vaccinated as soon as possible. The safe, effective vaccines have been shown to be highly effective at preventing COVID-19, and they will help the country get back to normal and allow us to continue growing our economy.”

To register in advance, call 1-800-MICH-VET (1-800-642-4838) and choose option 6. Registration is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Registrants should bring a picture ID to the clinic. Veterans are also encouraged to bring their DD-214 proof of service, as representatives will be on hand to help them sign up for VA health care and other benefits.

The MVAA is currently working on scheduling veteran vaccination clinics at other locations around the state.

