Advertisement

Whitmer administration makes vaccines available to Marquette veterans

(WTVG)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WILX) - On Tuesday, it was announced that the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) will vaccinate veterans and their spouses and caregivers on March 22 in Marquette. However, all vaccine recipients must be 50 or older.

The March 22 vaccination clinic will run from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at Northern Michigan University’s Northern Center. The second vaccine will be given on April 19 at the very same location.

The vaccination clinics are a partnership between the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency (MVAA) and the Michigan National Guard.

“Providing our veterans the high-quality care and benefits they’ve earned is essential,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “I am grateful for the DMVA, MVAA and Michigan National Guard’s tireless efforts to open vaccination clinics statewide so we can ensure that Michigan’s veterans and their spouses and caregivers can get vaccinated as soon as possible. The safe, effective vaccines have been shown to be highly effective at preventing COVID-19, and they will help the country get back to normal and allow us to continue growing our economy.”

To register in advance, call 1-800-MICH-VET (1-800-642-4838) and choose option 6. Registration is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Registrants should bring a picture ID to the clinic. Veterans are also encouraged to bring their DD-214 proof of service, as representatives will be on hand to help them sign up for VA health care and other benefits.

The MVAA is currently working on scheduling veteran vaccination clinics at other locations around the state.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman and man arrested at Miller and Pennsylvania
COVID-19 variant found in Grand Ledge schools
Nessel and Consumer Energy are teaming up after two weeks of exceptionally cold temperatures in...
Consumers Energy and AG Nessel: Tens of millions of dollars are available to pay winter bills
The $1.9 trillion bill provides direct payments of up to $1,400 for most Americans.
COVID-19 relief checks hit bank accounts
AP
26-year-old driver identified in fatal crash in Spring Arbor Twp.

Latest News

Downtown Charlotte
Lack of retail space in downtown Charlotte prevents new businesses from opening
East Lansing Public Schools to change schedule to receive COVID relief
Downtown hurting for retail space
Downtown hurting for retail space
Can schools moves kids closer together?
Can schools moves kids closer together?
Catalytic converter thefts on the rise
Catalytic converter thefts on the rise