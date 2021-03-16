Advertisement

White House expects 22M doses distributed in next week

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 22 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines will be distributed in the next week, a new record in the U.S. fight to contain the coronavirus.

The White House announced that states will receive more than 16 million doses of the three approved coronavirus vaccines, slightly higher than last week. The balance will go to federally administered programs, including mass vaccination sites, retail pharmacies and community health centers.

White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients informed governors on a Tuesday call of their allotments. Most of this week’s doses will be from Moderna and Pfizer, but some supply of Johnson & Johnson is beginning to ship.

The supply is set to accelerate even further next week when the federal government expects J&J to begin shipping 4-to-6 million doses per week.

The increased supply comes as more states are lifting eligibility criteria for the vaccines ahead of President Joe Biden’s mandate that all adults be eligible for vaccination by May 1.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman and man arrested at Miller and Pennsylvania
COVID-19 variant found in Grand Ledge schools
Nessel and Consumer Energy are teaming up after two weeks of exceptionally cold temperatures in...
Consumers Energy and AG Nessel: Tens of millions of dollars are available to pay winter bills
The $1.9 trillion bill provides direct payments of up to $1,400 for most Americans.
COVID-19 relief checks hit bank accounts
AP
26-year-old driver identified in fatal crash in Spring Arbor Twp.

Latest News

AD SFGA
Take Me Home Tuesday
Can schools move kids closer together?
The president has said that he backs $10,000 in blanket forgiveness for federal student loan...
COVID tax break could open door to student loan forgiveness
Downtown East Lansing's new open-air dining setup.
Nelson Gallery brings art to downtown Lansing
Biden hits the road, eyes next relief steps
Biden hits the road, eyes next relief steps