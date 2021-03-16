Advertisement

White House ends daily COVID-19 testing

The White House still requires masks, social distancing, and “regular testing.”
President Joe Biden meets with Republican senators at the White House to discuss COVID-19...
President Joe Biden meets with Republican senators at the White House to discuss COVID-19 relief measures.(WSAZ)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WILX) - Staff at the White House will no longer be tested for COVID-19 every day.

A White House spokesperson said the testing protocol depends on several factors, including vaccination status, and is only one of a host of measures in place to mitigate risk.

White House Assistant Press Secretary Kevin Munoz told CNN that the White House “maintains strong COVID-19-related protocols in order to create a safe workplace for its employees,” such as mandatory mask wearing, social distancing, and “regular testing.”

“Our testing protocol is informed by a range of factors, including an employee’s vaccination status, and is only one of a host of measures in place to mitigate risk in the workplace,” Munoz said.

Prior to the change, only those who were coming in contact with a top leader such as President Joe Biden or other senior-level staff were getting tested daily.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The $1.9 trillion bill provides direct payments of up to $1,400 for most Americans.
COVID-19 relief checks hit bank accounts
Nessel and Consumer Energy are teaming up after two weeks of exceptionally cold temperatures in...
Consumers Energy and AG Nessel: Tens of millions of dollars are available to pay winter bills
AP
26-year-old driver identified in fatal crash in Spring Arbor Twp.
Woman and man arrested at Miller and Pennsylvania
News 10 Weather Authority Logo
Wintry mix tonight through Tues. morning

Latest News

Capital Area Recycling and Trash (CART) will begin curbside yard waste collection on April 19,...
Capital Area Recycling & Trash to Begin Curbside Yard Waste Collection April 19
Gov. Newsom has seen his popularity tumble during the pandemic. He has now started raising...
Petition to recall California governor nears deadline
Turns out today's kids can be Toys “R” Us kids.
Toys “R” Us set to return
Six referees for the upcoming NCAA tournament have been sent home after one tested positive for...
Six NCAA refs removed after one tests positive for COVID-19