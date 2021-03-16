White House ends daily COVID-19 testing

(WILX) - Staff at the White House will no longer be tested for COVID-19 every day.

A White House spokesperson said the testing protocol depends on several factors, including vaccination status, and is only one of a host of measures in place to mitigate risk.

White House Assistant Press Secretary Kevin Munoz told CNN that the White House “maintains strong COVID-19-related protocols in order to create a safe workplace for its employees,” such as mandatory mask wearing, social distancing, and “regular testing.”

“Our testing protocol is informed by a range of factors, including an employee’s vaccination status, and is only one of a host of measures in place to mitigate risk in the workplace,” Munoz said.

Prior to the change, only those who were coming in contact with a top leader such as President Joe Biden or other senior-level staff were getting tested daily.

