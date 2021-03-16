Toys “R” Us set to return

(WILX) - A new majority owner for the parent company of Toys “R” Us wants to open the toy store’s doors again, hoping to open a number in North America ahead of the holiday season.

The brand management company WHP Global announced Monday it has acquired a controlling interest in Tru Kids, the parent company of the Toys R Us, Babies R Us and Geoffrey the Giraffe brands.

“We’re in the brand business, and Toys R Us is the single most credible, trusted and beloved toy brand in the world,” Yehuda Shmidman, chairman and chief executive officer of WHP, said in an interview. “We’re coming off a year where toys are just on fire. ... And for Toys R Us, the U.S. is really a blank canvas.”

Plans are not yet firm for how many stores will open or what they will look like. So far there are a few options on the table including flagships, and pop-ups.

The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September 2017, and its British operations entered administration in February 2018. In March 2018, the company announced that it would close all its U.S. and British stores.

