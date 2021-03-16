Advertisement

Study: COVID-19 cases in US may have been substantially undercounted

By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new study suggests that coronavirus infections in America may have been substantially undercounted last year.

The study was published Tuesday in the medical journal JAMA.

In the study, researchers tested healthy adults for coronavirus antibodies, and 6.6% of those tested were positive for antibodies despite never reporting symptoms.

The scientists extrapolated that data to estimate that 15.9 million “asymptomatic or undiagnosed” infections had occurred in the U.S. as of Sept. 30.

By contrast, Johns Hopkins University reports the total number of confirmed positive cases was just over 7.2 million at the end of September.

The researchers recommended more population-wide surveillance testing.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman and man arrested at Miller and Pennsylvania
Nessel and Consumer Energy are teaming up after two weeks of exceptionally cold temperatures in...
Consumers Energy and AG Nessel: Tens of millions of dollars are available to pay winter bills
The $1.9 trillion bill provides direct payments of up to $1,400 for most Americans.
COVID-19 relief checks hit bank accounts
AP
26-year-old driver identified in fatal crash in Spring Arbor Twp.
News 10 Weather Authority Logo
Wintry mix tonight through Tues. morning

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks to the gathered media members upon arrival at the White House in...
White House expects 22M doses distributed in next week
The university’s BroncoAlert messaging system warned the campus community that there had been a...
Police: Shooting near Boise State campus was botched robbery
A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of killing three adults and a child, wounding...
GRAPHIC: Man suspected of killing 4 in fight over stimulus check
FILE - In this June 9, 2020, file photo, election workers process mail-in ballots during a...
US: Despite threats, foreign hackers didn’t disrupt election
FILE - In this Monday, March 1, 2021 file photo, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas...
Homeland Security chief defends US handling of border surge