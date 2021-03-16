Advertisement

Stimulus payments won’t hit some bank accounts until Wednesday

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some Americans are spending their COVID-19 relief stimulus money from the Biden administration, while others will have to wait a bit longer to get theirs.

It takes some banks a few days to process checks.

Wells Fargo customers who’ve complained about not getting their money yet got an answer from the bank.

In a tweet, Wells Fargo said customers who expect to get their money directly deposited will start seeing it in their accounts on Wednesday.

Chase Bank also said their customers will see their money Wednesday.

The stimulus payments, worth up to $1,400 per person, were part of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package signed last week.

IRS “Get My Payment” online tool: Click here.

Turbotax Stimulus Check Calculator: Click here.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The $1.9 trillion bill provides direct payments of up to $1,400 for most Americans.
COVID-19 relief checks hit bank accounts
Nessel and Consumer Energy are teaming up after two weeks of exceptionally cold temperatures in...
Consumers Energy and AG Nessel: Tens of millions of dollars are available to pay winter bills
AP
26-year-old driver identified in fatal crash in Spring Arbor Twp.
Woman and man arrested at Miller and Pennsylvania
News 10 Weather Authority Logo
Wintry mix tonight through Tues. morning

Latest News

Blood clot concerns trigger pause in AstraZeneca vaccinations
EU drug agency: No indication AstraZeneca shot caused clots
The Israel Antiquities Authority displays newly discovered Dead Sea Scroll fragments at the...
Israeli experts announce discovery of more Dead Sea Scrolls
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh pose for a photo on June...
Britain’s Prince Philip returns home after treatment
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Jackson's annual State of the City Address will be virtual this...
City of Jackson presenting virtual 2021 State of the City address