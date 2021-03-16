Six NCAA refs removed after one tests positive for COVID-19

(WILX) - Six referees for the upcoming NCAA tournament have been sent home after one tested positive for coronavirus following their arrival to Indianapolis this week.

The five other referees who interacted with that official have now been asked to not work the tournament.

“We got the phone call this afternoon, that we could no longer participate in the tournament because of contact tracing,” said Ted Valentine. “We all sat together in dinner we had masks. We followed all the CDC guidelines that were supposed to have that mask on except for eating and drinking, and it’s unfortunate that my dear friend got tested positive.”

March Madness begins this Thursday in Indianapolis. Michigan State takes on UCLA Thursday in the “First Four.”

