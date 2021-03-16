Advertisement

Six NCAA refs removed after one tests positive for COVID-19

March Madness begins this Thursday in Indianapolis.
Six referees for the upcoming NCAA tournament have been sent home after one tested positive for...
Six referees for the upcoming NCAA tournament have been sent home after one tested positive for coronavirus following their arrival to Indianapolis this week.(Bill Wippert (Custom credit) | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WILX) - Six referees for the upcoming NCAA tournament have been sent home after one tested positive for coronavirus following their arrival to Indianapolis this week.

The five other referees who interacted with that official have now been asked to not work the tournament.

“We got the phone call this afternoon, that we could no longer participate in the tournament because of contact tracing,” said Ted Valentine. “We all sat together in dinner we had masks. We followed all the CDC guidelines that were supposed to have that mask on except for eating and drinking, and it’s unfortunate that my dear friend got tested positive.”

March Madness begins this Thursday in Indianapolis. Michigan State takes on UCLA Thursday in the “First Four.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The $1.9 trillion bill provides direct payments of up to $1,400 for most Americans.
COVID-19 relief checks hit bank accounts
Nessel and Consumer Energy are teaming up after two weeks of exceptionally cold temperatures in...
Consumers Energy and AG Nessel: Tens of millions of dollars are available to pay winter bills
AP
26-year-old driver identified in fatal crash in Spring Arbor Twp.
News 10 Weather Authority Logo
Wintry mix tonight through Tues. morning
Two roads to be restricted to one lane in Lansing for utility work

Latest News

College cap and degree
Over 62,000 accepted for Michigan Reconnect scholarships in first six weeks
3-16-21 A.M. Weather
Woman and man arrested at Miller and Pennsylvania
Shyft Group putting on hiring event