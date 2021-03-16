Shyft Group putting on hiring event

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Shyft Group is hosting a hiring event on March 20, 2021, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. The hiring event will be held at Hampton Inn 900 N. Canal Rd., Lansing, MI 48917.

The Shyft Group offers the following benefits:

MEDICAL COVERAGE

Three medical plan options with varying deductibles, co-payments, and co-insurance percentages

Preventive exams and other wellness care are at 100%

PRESCRIPTION DRUGS

Prescription coverage is included with the medical coverage and some maintenance medications can be filled by mail

DENTAL

Diagnostic and preventative care and orthodontics covered at 100%.

VISION

Exams, frames, lenses, and contacts are covered with in-network co-pays and scheduled allowance maximum

SUPPLEMENTAL MEDICAL

Voluntary programs that cover Hospital Indemnity, Accident Insurance, and Critical Illness coverages are available.

FLEXIBLE SPENDING ACCOUNTS

Flexible spending accounts allow you to set aside a fixed amount of pre-tax wages for qualified medical/prescription/dental/vision expenses. The health care flexible spending account helps you pay for certain health care expenses not covered under the healthcare plan. You can contribute a maximum of $2,550 to the health care account. The dependent care flexible spending account helps you pay for certain dependent daycare expenses (after-school care, summer daycare camps, etc.).

401K

The Shyft Group provides seed money for the HSA account. 401(K). You will be eligible to participate in the 401(k) savings program of the Shyft Group Retirement Plan after 60 days of continuous full-time service. The Shyft Group matches 50% of your first 6% deferral. You will be automatically enrolled at the 3% contribution level unless you elect to revise this prior to your entrance date.

EMPLOYEE STOCK PURCHASE PLAN (ESPP)

Full-time Shyft Group employees who have been here over 180 days and work at least 20 hours per week may purchase The Shyft Group stock through payroll deduction.

VACATION AND HOLIDAY TIME

The vacation year is from January 1 through December 31.

For more information or to apply, click here.

You can also ext Shyft Group at 517-300-4899 to schedule an interview.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.