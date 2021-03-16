Advertisement

Return-to-Office Workgroup to outline plan for transitioning back to in-person working

By Jake Draugelis
Published: Mar. 16, 2021
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With vaccines here and becoming available to more people every day, a transition back to the office is likely right around the corner.

The State of Michigan is being proactive with these changes, establishing a new Return-to-Office Workgroup that consists of business, labor and public health experts. The goal of this group is to provide Gov. Whitmer with concise recommendations that will be used to inform MDHHS orders and MIOSHA rules, as well as standards and best practices for employers to use in planning their own phased reopening.

The group will meet at 2 p.m. in a live virtual meeting, which will be streamed here.

