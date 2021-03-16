Purdue Pharma proposes bankruptcy settlement

(WILX) - People and communities decimated by the opioid crisis are set to receive more than $10 billion in a bankruptcy settlement plan filed by Purdue Pharma.

The plan, submitted Monday, makes those funds available for opioid abatement programs, personal injury trusts and plunges all of Purdue’s assets into a new company dedicated to addressing the opioid crisis.

Purdue, the maker of oxycontin, is owned by the Sackler family. the settlement plan calls for the Sacklers to relinquish ownership and their future involvement in pharmaceutical companies.

The plan also increases their financial contribution to the settlement to $4.5 billion.

Under the terms of the settlement, the money would be paid in cash on an agreed-to schedule over nine or ten years.

The plan is pending confirmation by the bankruptcy court. A hearing to approve the disclosure statement is scheduled for April 21.

It would restructure the company into an entity that would steer profits to plaintiffs, and require Purdue’s owners, the Sackler family, to contribute more than $4 billion to the settlement.

