Advertisement

Purdue Pharma proposes bankruptcy settlement

People and communities decimated by the opioid crisis are set to receive more than $10 billion.
Oxycontin maker Purdue Pharma has filed a plan to exit bankruptcy.
Oxycontin maker Purdue Pharma has filed a plan to exit bankruptcy.(WHSV)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WILX) - People and communities decimated by the opioid crisis are set to receive more than $10 billion in a bankruptcy settlement plan filed by Purdue Pharma.

The plan, submitted Monday, makes those funds available for opioid abatement programs, personal injury trusts and plunges all of Purdue’s assets into a new company dedicated to addressing the opioid crisis.

Purdue, the maker of oxycontin, is owned by the Sackler family. the settlement plan calls for the Sacklers to relinquish ownership and their future involvement in pharmaceutical companies.

The plan also increases their financial contribution to the settlement to $4.5 billion.

Under the terms of the settlement, the money would be paid in cash on an agreed-to schedule over nine or ten years.

The plan is pending confirmation by the bankruptcy court. A hearing to approve the disclosure statement is scheduled for April 21.

It would restructure the company into an entity that would steer profits to plaintiffs, and require Purdue’s owners, the Sackler family, to contribute more than $4 billion to the settlement.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman and man arrested at Miller and Pennsylvania
Nessel and Consumer Energy are teaming up after two weeks of exceptionally cold temperatures in...
Consumers Energy and AG Nessel: Tens of millions of dollars are available to pay winter bills
The $1.9 trillion bill provides direct payments of up to $1,400 for most Americans.
COVID-19 relief checks hit bank accounts
AP
26-year-old driver identified in fatal crash in Spring Arbor Twp.
News 10 Weather Authority Logo
Wintry mix tonight through Tues. morning

Latest News

It looks like Michigan will allow more than 1,000 fans inside Comerica Park for Tigers home...
Protests outside Comerica Park, pushing to allow for more fans in the stands
The Michigan Public Health Week Partnership is seeking nominations of individuals and...
Nominations sought for Hometown Health Hero awards
COVID-19 variant found in Grand Ledge schools
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Jackson's annual State of the City Address will be virtual this...
City of Jackson presenting virtual 2021 State of the City address