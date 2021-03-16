Protests outside Comerica Park, pushing to allow for more fans in the stands

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It looks like Michigan will allow more than 1,000 fans inside Comerica Park for Tigers home games.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s office said yesterday the state health department talked with the team “to find a safe path forward to expand capacity limits.”

This comes after Republicans protested outside of the stadium Monday, pushing to allow for more fans in the stands. A state order currently says outdoor entertainment facilities can have no more than 1,000 customers even though Comerica Park’s capacity is over 41,000.

Some at the protest said Gov. Whitmer’s policies have been for political reasons instead of science.

“We’re just asking the governor to follow the science,” said Ted Goodman, Michigan Republican Party Communications Director. “It has been clear from the beginning of this pandemic this has all been about politics and raising her national profile. She’s done a good job with that. All we’re asking is that the governor follow the science and not the political science when it comes to safely reopening the economy.”

The Detroit Tigers say they will announce details soon on increased ticket availability. Opening day is in about two weeks, on April 1.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.