Petition to recall California governor nears deadline

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(WILX) - Organizers behind a proposed recall of California’s governor Gavin Newsom have until Wednesday to submit nearly 1.5 million signatures.

Supporters claim they have collected over 2 million, but hundreds of thousands remain unverified by election officials. It could take until September to set an election date if it qualifies.

Newsom argued Monday that white supremacist and right-wing militia groups, including the Proud Boys and the Three Percenters, are behind the effort. Democrats have cited Los Angeles Times reporting showing that one backer is involved with the Three Percenters and others have ties to the Proud Boys.

Orrin Heatlie, a retired county sheriff’s sergeant who filed the recall petition, said Newsom is engaging in a “smear campaign” about the recall organizers because he can’t defend his record.

“This recall is driven by the people of California. It encompasses the entire political spectrum,” he said, “all the way from the far liberal left to the alt-right.”

Gov. Newsom has seen his popularity tumble during the pandemic. He has now started raising money to defend his seat.

Organizers of the recall have until March 17 to gather signatures. Election officials then have until April 29 to verify them. Should more than 1,497,000 be deemed valid, there will be a statewide vote, most likely in November.

