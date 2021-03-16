Nominations sought for Hometown Health Hero awards

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Public Health Week Partnership announced it is seeking nominations of individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to preserve and improve their community’s health for its annual Hometown Health Hero awards.

The Hometown Health Hero awards are presented each spring as part of Michigan Public Health Week.

The daily themes and brief descriptions of each for this week are:

Monday: Rebuilding “Rebuilding doesn’t mean getting back to where we were before the COVID-10 pandemic – it means having the vision to create a better, more inclusive, more just world through public health.”

Tuesday: Advancing Racial Equity “The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted long-standing inequities in health care, income, housing, education and many other factors that influence health and well-being.”

Wednesday: Strengthening Community “Community encompasses every aspect of our lives – it’s where we live, work, learn, play and pray. These make up the social determinants of health, and too many people in the U.S. face community barriers to health and well-being.”

Thursday: Galvanizing Climate Justice “Climate change creates a series of interconnected impacts on human health.1 As global temperatures rise, heatwaves become more frequent2 and increase the risk of heatstroke and make cardiovascular illnesses worse.3 Warmer temperatures and changes in precipitation expand the geographic range of disease-carrying insects,4 leading to more cases of vector-borne diseases, such as Zika virus.”

Friday: Constructing COVID-19 Resilience “The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that when governments fail to act before and during a public health crisis the public’s health suffers tremendous consequences.”

Saturday: Uplifting Mental Health and Wellness “Mental health is a critical component of public health. It consists of emotional, psychological and social well-being and is important from childhood through adulthood.”



“Everyone deserves to live a long and healthy life in a safe environment,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health for MDHHS. “Hometown Health Hero awards are an opportunity to honor those tackling important public health threats and promoting the health of their communities.”

Nomination forms can be downloaded from Michigan.gov/mphw.

Completed nominations should be sent to Jim Koval via email at kovalj@michigan.gov or faxed to 517-335-8392 by April 26.

Awards will be shipped directly to winners in May.

The Michigan Public Health Week Partnership consists of the following organizations: Grand Valley State University, Michigan Association of Counties, Michigan Association for Local Public Health, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Michigan Health Improvement Alliance, Inc., Michigan Public Health Association, Michigan Public Health Institute, Michigan State University, University of Michigan School of Public Health and Wayne State University.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.