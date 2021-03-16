New soccer team working with Lansing schools

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Lansing School District is finding some common ground with a new soccer club in town.

The community-owned team is named “Lansing Common,” but many are unsure of how the partnership is going to work.

When it comes to soccer fields in Lansing, there’s no shortage of places to play.

But Lansing Common Board President Eric Walcott says they’ve only got one place in mind from the start.

“Immediately, we thought Eastern Fields was the best facility and the best location. We reached out to the district and said ‘hey, we’d love to play games at Eastern Stadium.’ It’s a huge step for our club...having a place we can call home and know that we’re going to be able to play games right here in the heart of Lansing,” said Eric Walcott.

It didn’t take long for them to convince the district and they came to an agreement earlier this month.

“It’s a great way to help Lansing Common’s Club and at the same time promote our beautiful venues and facilities that we have in the Lansing School District,” said Chris Henderson, Lansing School District Athletic Director.

Lansing Common FC will of course use the field to practice and play their games.

They’ll also be able to give back to the district--and the community.

“We want to be an active partner and find ways that we can contribute to Lansing schools, whether it’s for the students, related to their athletic programs, we want to be a positive contributor, not just a team that shows up plays a game, and goes home,” said Henderson.

Walcott tells News 10 that they hope to give students a chance to volunteer as well as help promote the district’s soccer programs.

“It piqued our interest when he talked about the community and being involved,” said Walcott.

Both Walcott and Henderson agree that it’s a perfect match-both on and off the pitch.

“Being able to be in such a central location is a really important piece of connecting with the community, and being accessible and building relationships,” said Walcott.

