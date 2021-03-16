Advertisement

Nelson Gallery brings art to downtown Lansing

Downtown East Lansing's new open-air dining setup.
Downtown East Lansing's new open-air dining setup. (WILX)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Nelson Gallery is set to open on Monday, March 22 at 11 a.m. The opening collection will showcase the curated work of 11 artists at 113 South Washington Square.

Jen and John Estill restored the building in order to utilize the spaces for the art gallery and the marketing company Redhead.

Fun fact: the building was designed by George Nelson, a founder of American modernist design.

Lansing businessperson Betty Price commissioned Nelson to design the space in 1965 for her family’s department store, Liebermann’s.

“While we didn’t originally set out to open a gallery, we quickly realized that a gallery wanted to exist in this space,” said Jen Estill, owner of Nelson Gallery and principal and creative director at Redhead. “We ultimately decided that the first floor would be best serve the neighborhood as a gallery space, paying homage to the building’s artistic roots and amplifying today’s talent.”

Nelson Gallery will be open on Monday – Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information on the Nelson Gallery, click here.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman and man arrested at Miller and Pennsylvania
COVID-19 variant found in Grand Ledge schools
Nessel and Consumer Energy are teaming up after two weeks of exceptionally cold temperatures in...
Consumers Energy and AG Nessel: Tens of millions of dollars are available to pay winter bills
The $1.9 trillion bill provides direct payments of up to $1,400 for most Americans.
COVID-19 relief checks hit bank accounts
AP
26-year-old driver identified in fatal crash in Spring Arbor Twp.

Latest News

Can schools move kids closer together?
Jackson Public Schools offering $10K bonus to draw in teachers
catalytic converter
Catalytic converter thefts on the rise
Michigan man charged with terrorism for death threats made against American leaders