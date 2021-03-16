Nelson Gallery brings art to downtown Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Nelson Gallery is set to open on Monday, March 22 at 11 a.m. The opening collection will showcase the curated work of 11 artists at 113 South Washington Square.

Jen and John Estill restored the building in order to utilize the spaces for the art gallery and the marketing company Redhead.

Fun fact: the building was designed by George Nelson, a founder of American modernist design.

Lansing businessperson Betty Price commissioned Nelson to design the space in 1965 for her family’s department store, Liebermann’s.

“While we didn’t originally set out to open a gallery, we quickly realized that a gallery wanted to exist in this space,” said Jen Estill, owner of Nelson Gallery and principal and creative director at Redhead. “We ultimately decided that the first floor would be best serve the neighborhood as a gallery space, paying homage to the building’s artistic roots and amplifying today’s talent.”

Nelson Gallery will be open on Monday – Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

