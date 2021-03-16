Michigan man charged with terrorism for death threats made against American leaders

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Tuesday she has charged a Holland, Mich. man with crimes for making death threats against the President, the U.S. Speaker of the House and the Governor of Michigan.

It’s the second time the AG’s office has issued major terrorism-related charges in less than a year, the previous being the alleged plan of a group of militia members, calling themselves the Wolverine Watchmen, to kidnap Michigan’s governor and insight a civil war. Court proceedings for that case are still under way.

Joshua Docter, 21, of Holland, Michigan, has been charged with one count of threat of terrorism and one count of using a computer to commit a crime. Both are 20-year felonies. He is accused of threatening President Joe Biden, U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The FBI opened the case into Docter when they received tips about threatening posts. Docter allegedly made these posts on the social media platform, iFunny. Michigan State Police continued the investigation and referred the case to the Michigan Department of Attorney General for prosecution.

“Threatening elected officials is against the law and my office will prosecute those who attempt to intimidate or terrorize our state and federal leaders,” Nessel said. “I appreciate the thorough investigative work by the FBI and Michigan State Police on this case, and I consider it another excellent example of showcasing the dedication that those working in law enforcement have to protecting the public.”

The Attorney General’s Office said Docter posted multiple threatening comments on the social media platform in January of 2021. Similarly to the case against the Wolverine Watchmen, the AG’s office said Docter stated he would use a gun to shoot and kill the elected officials and would “be the catalyst” for a new American revolution. They believe Docter also had information on how to make a bomb and where to find the necessary materials on his smart phone.

Charges were filed in Ottawa County 58th District Court on Monday. Docter turned himself in Tuesday and was arraigned on the charges before Judge Bradley Knoll. He is scheduled to appear for a probable cause conference on April 8, and a preliminary exam on April 15.

Click here to view a copy of Docter’s charging document.

