Lack of retail space in downtown Charlotte prevents new businesses from opening

By Diana Cannizzaro
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - CharlotteRising came to the Charlotte downtown area in 2016 to help promote growth in the downtown area. Since then, they went from having 14 vacant buildings to now eight businesses without space to lease.

“I’ve been looking actively for 3 months,” Charlotte resident and future business owner, Erica Ward said.

Ward is looking to open a permanent indoor farmers market by April 15, but she’s had to push the date back to May because there is no retail space available.

“[I am] very frustrated. You get leads and they say ‘oh, we might have something in a month’ and you get back with them and they’re like, ‘oh no, sorry it will be September,’” Ward said.

Part of her frustration is because her time is of the essence.

“We really need to get moving on this while we have vendors all lined up and stuff because the longer we wait they may find somebody else to go within a different area,” Ward said.

Ward says having a downtown storefront is “crucial” for her business.

“I think foot traffic is your biggest thing-especially when you are a retail business,” Ward said. “Everything that’s empty has been converted to office space so it’s not been easy to find anything.”

There are second-floor spaces available, but CharlotteRising admits they’re not ideal.

“Second floors that aren’t developed are in really rough shape,” Charlotte Rising Executive Director, Lisa Barna. “Most of the second floors don’t have electric, don’t have heating, they would have to replace the floors, it would be a huge endeavor.”

The organization is working on a plan to help potential business owners with grants.

“These occupancy grants will be 5,000 dollar grants that property owners can apply for to subdivide their space,” Barna said.

This would allow additional space for new businesses to open in the downtown area whether it’s dividing their space in half or moving from a storefront to the back of the building space. CharlotteRising is expected to begin this grant opportunity in July.

