Jackson Public Schools offering $10K bonus to draw in teachers

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The demand for teachers is at an all-time high across the nation.

So much so that Jackson Public Schools is offering a $10,000 bonus to new hires if they stay at least three years.

“There are tremendous teachers out there. I want them all to work for JPS,” said Jackson Schools Superintendent Jeff Beal.

Superintendent Beals has a lot of hiring to do in the next four-and-a-half months.

“Between today and August 1, I’m gonna hire or need to hire somewhere in the neighborhood about 30 staff members, 30 teachers,” said Superintendent Beal.

Beals tells me a few positions have been open for at least a year now.

“We know and recognize that there is a teacher shortage- not just here in Michigan, but across the country,” said Superintendent Beal.

This is why he’s offering a $10,000 signing bonus to prospective teachers.

“There’s a $5,000 payment after the first year, a $2,500 payment after the second year, a $2,000 payment after the third year, and a $500 move-in bonus,” said Superintendent Beal.

Teachers will also be eligible for student loan forgiveness, which the Michigan Education Association says is rare.

“Recruiting new teachers is a dire necessity. The signing bonus, especially the student loan relief. Teachers don’t make a lot of money. If they come out with on average of $50,000 debt, it takes them many years given salary levels for teachers to make up that debt,” said David Crim, a spokesman for Michigan Education Association.

One Jackson teacher hopes this incentive will bring some help.

“We’re hurting for classroom teachers, we’re hurting for substitute teachers and I feel like for the longest time everybody kept saying to our kids that were in college don’t go into education there are no jobs,” said Hillary Fairbanks, a Jackson Schools teacher.

Data from Michigan State University shows a decline in education enrollment since last year.

And the Michigan Education Association says districts need to do a better job retaining their teachers.

“1 in 5 new teachers were leaving the profession in the first five years. That was putting a great strain on the system. The pandemic has only worsened that shortage,” said David Crim.

The Jackson School District is holding a virtual career fair at 8 p.m. and again Wednesday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.

You can download the Handshake app to sign up.

