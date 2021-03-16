Jackson County Health Department posts video regarding two COVID virus variants

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - On Tuesday, March 16, Jackson County Health Department posted a video on Facebook about two COVID variant strains, B117 and B1351, found in the county.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services identified the first Michigan case of COVID-19 variant B.1.351 in Jackson County on Monday, March 8.

Jackson County Health Department Personal & Preventative Health Service Director Matthew Budd provided more information on the COVID virus variants in the video posted below.

COVID Variants and what to do Matthew Budd, JCHD, Personal & Preventative Health Service Director provides more information on the COVID virus variants found in Jackson County, testing and why it is so important to keep following recommendations such as social distancing, wearing a mask and frequently washing your hands as well as getting a vaccine when you are eligible. Testing options are listed on the screen. It is impportant to remember that receiving a COVID-19 test after an exposure does not mean that you will not develop symptoms or test positive at a future time within your 14 day isolation or quarantine period. Posted by Jackson County Health Department on Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Currently, an investigation is underway. The department is planning on continuing contact tracing and taking steps to stay safe remain the same.

“Some mutations do nothing. Some mutations make the virus better at adapting, making it spread from person to person easier. And some mutations change how sick people become if they are infected with the virus,” said Matthew Budd.

To get testing, call Henry Ford COVID-19 COVID-19 Patient Hotline at 517-205-6100 or at the Center for Family Health at 517-748-5363.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.