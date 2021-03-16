Advertisement

Ingham County Sheriff’s Office seeks approval for body cams

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is looking to the Ingham County Board of Commissioners to approve funds to add more body cameras at their finance meeting on Wednesday.(Jace Harper)
By Jace Harper
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is looking to the Ingham County Board of Commissioners to approve funds to add more body cameras at their finance meeting on Wednesday.

As of now, the body cams are being utilized by supervisors at the county jail, but not by deputies in the field. Many law enforcement agencies have already been utilizing this technology in the field for quite some time.

According to Ingham County Commissioner Bryan Crenshaw, the reason for the delay is a software issue.

“The previous administration, the system that they had didn’t integrate will with the body cameras and the in-car cameras,” said Crenshaw.

With the funds they’re seeking, it will cover a new software program and 10 body cameras costing approximately $18,000.

According to Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth it’s a tool which protects the general public and the officers alike.

“It shows the public why we did what we did and can often times bring to light why we had to do something a certain way,” said Wriggelsworth.

Crenshaw believes the funds will be approved without an issue.

“When we approved this last year it was unanimous by the Board of Commissioners and was unanimous again in our law and courts committees and I expect it to be unanimous at the full board,” said Crenshaw.

All of the body cam footage will automatically upload to a large database where it will be stored as evidence.

