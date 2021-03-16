East Lansing Public Schools to change schedule to receive COVID relief

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Superintendent Dori Leyko provided a letter to the East Lansing school community:

Dear East Lansing Public Schools families,

With the passing of House Bill 4048 last week and our desire to claim the full amount of COVID relief funds available to the district, we must make a couple of changes to our middle and high school schedules. In order to meet the required 20 hours of in-person instruction per week by March 22, 2021, the Board of Education will be taking action on a recommendation for ELHS and MMS to offer in-person instruction five days a week beginning next week. Each day will also be extended by five minutes at the end of the day.

Pending Board action at a special meeting to be held later this week, the following in-person schedule will be implemented beginning Monday, March 22, 2021:

Middle School: Monday – Friday 11:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m.

Mondays – students will attend each of their six classes for approximately 35 minutes (schedule to be communicated)

Tuesdays – Fridays – schedule remains unchanged (with the exception of five minutes added to the end of the day)

High School: Monday – Friday 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Mondays – students will attend each of their six classes for approximately 35 minutes (schedule to be communicated)

Tuesdays – Fridays – schedule remains unchanged (with the exception of five minutes added to the end of the day)

The elementary schedule currently meets the 20+ hours of in-person per week requirement. Building schedules will be released later.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.