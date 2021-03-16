Dry, Mild for St. Patrick’s Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The luck o’ the Irish will pan out in a pleasant way for Mid-Michigan weather for our Wednesday.

The St. Patrick’s Day forecast is dry, mild and features more sun than clouds as highs skate into the middle and upper 50s.

In fact, most of the next several days will be nice by typical March standards. The only rough day is Thursday, which carries scattered showers and windy conditions on a day that will only see us into the low to middle 40s.

Past that we’ll earn sunshine for the entire weekend, with a warming trend, to boot. Highs in the upper 40s Friday give way to 50s Saturday and 60s Sunday, with mild air hanging around for most of next week, too. 60s should be common for the period, roughly 15-20 degrees above normal.

The pattern does get a little soggy next week, with shower chances most of those days with passing weak disturbances. The warmer air means we expect anything that falls to be mainly rain, with a few snowflakes mixing in (but being washed out) only during the overnight/early morning periods.

