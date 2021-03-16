Details of the ballot initiative to expand FOIA

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An upcoming ballot initiative may expand the powers of the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) to cover the legislature and governor’s office. The measure is popular with Michiganders across the political spectrum, with 74% of respondents saying they support expanding FOIA with only 8% are opposed.

Recent months have seen several unsuccessful attempts by the legislature to create a second open records law called the Legislative Open Records Act, or “LORA,” which would have made the legislature subject to a lesser standard of transparency than is required by FOIA. LORA would include special exceptions for the legislature and governor’s office that don’t exist for any other public body. LORA would also require that appeals of rejected records requests go to a board appointed by the legislature instead of allowing people to appeal in court.

Contrasting the increased immunity the legislator and governor of Michigan would see under LORA, the ballot initiative proposed by the advocacy group “Progress Michigan” would apply the rules of FOIA fully to the legislature and governor’s office. The full text of the proposal is available here.

“The people of Michigan have already waited far too long for real FOIA reform—and we’re done waiting,” said Lonnie Scott, executive director of Progress Michigan. “We don’t need more lip service to transparency from lawmakers who aren’t willing to back their words up with actions, and we don’t need half-measures like LORA that give the legislature special treatment instead of holding them to the same standards every other level of government is expected to follow.”

For more information about the proposal, visit CloseLansingLoopholes.com.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.