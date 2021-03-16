Advertisement

Details of the ballot initiative to expand FOIA

(Eric Fletcher/ WJRT)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An upcoming ballot initiative may expand the powers of the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) to cover the legislature and governor’s office. The measure is popular with Michiganders across the political spectrum, with 74% of respondents saying they support expanding FOIA with only 8% are opposed.

Recent months have seen several unsuccessful attempts by the legislature to create a second open records law called the Legislative Open Records Act, or “LORA,” which would have made the legislature subject to a lesser standard of transparency than is required by FOIA. LORA would include special exceptions for the legislature and governor’s office that don’t exist for any other public body. LORA would also require that appeals of rejected records requests go to a board appointed by the legislature instead of allowing people to appeal in court.

Contrasting the increased immunity the legislator and governor of Michigan would see under LORA, the ballot initiative proposed by the advocacy group “Progress Michigan” would apply the rules of FOIA fully to the legislature and governor’s office. The full text of the proposal is available here.

“The people of Michigan have already waited far too long for real FOIA reform—and we’re done waiting,” said Lonnie Scott, executive director of Progress Michigan. “We don’t need more lip service to transparency from lawmakers who aren’t willing to back their words up with actions, and we don’t need half-measures like LORA that give the legislature special treatment instead of holding them to the same standards every other level of government is expected to follow.”

For more information about the proposal, visit CloseLansingLoopholes.com.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman and man arrested at Miller and Pennsylvania
COVID-19 variant found in Grand Ledge schools
Nessel and Consumer Energy are teaming up after two weeks of exceptionally cold temperatures in...
Consumers Energy and AG Nessel: Tens of millions of dollars are available to pay winter bills
The $1.9 trillion bill provides direct payments of up to $1,400 for most Americans.
COVID-19 relief checks hit bank accounts
AP
26-year-old driver identified in fatal crash in Spring Arbor Twp.

Latest News

Downtown Charlotte
Lack of retail space in downtown Charlotte prevents new businesses from opening
East Lansing Public Schools to change schedule to receive COVID relief
Downtown hurting for retail space
Downtown hurting for retail space
Can schools moves kids closer together?
Can schools moves kids closer together?
Catalytic converter thefts on the rise
Catalytic converter thefts on the rise