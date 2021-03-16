City of Jackson presenting virtual 2021 State of the City address

Advertisement

This is the City’s Fourth Annual State of the City Address.
Mar. 16, 2021
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - As with most annual events over the past year, Jackson’s State of the City Address is going virtual.

Mayor Derek Dobies is set to deliver his 2021 State of the City Address in a recorded video slated to premiere on the City’s website and social media on Wednesday, March 17 at 6:00 p.m.

This is the City’s Fourth Annual State of the City Address. In previous years, the address was held in various venues across the City depending on the event theme.

Being mindful of COVID-19 protocols, City officials opted to hold this year’s address virtually. The 2021 message was recorded in the Mayor’s Office in Jackson City Hall.

Mayor Dobies says his message will look back at the struggles and accomplishments of the last year, and look toward the future.

“The State of the City has been, and will continue to be, a celebration of Jackson’s continue progress,” Dobies said. “I will call attention to what we’ve been able to accomplish despite the pandemic, and highlight new initiatives I plan to propose through the rest of the year.”

Residents can watch the 11-minute address on the City of Jackson website along with the City’s Facebook page and YouTube page. The address will premiere on all platforms at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

