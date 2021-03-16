Advertisement

CDC study finds the majority get second vaccination dose

COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine(WHSV)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A majority of those first eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine have received both doses on time, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

An analysis of over 12.4 million people who received the first dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine shows only 3.4 % missed their second dose.

Between Dec. 14, 2020, and Feb. 14, 2021, a total of 40,517,900 people began the COVID-19 vaccination series and had vaccine administration data reported to CDC by Feb. 20.

The first analysis assessed the series completion status among 12,496,258 persons who had received the first vaccine dose and for whom sufficient time had elapsed to receive the second dose. The second analysis examined the interval between the first and second doses among 14,205,768 persons who had received a second dose.

The study’s authors say providers should schedule the follow-up visit either before or during the first dose visit and send reminders.

The analysis can be read in full on the CDC website.

