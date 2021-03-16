Catalytic converter thefts on the rise

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s a crime that just about anyone could fall victim to and police are seeing it more and more - catalytic converter thefts.

It happened to Stan Foor who owns 4 Sure Automotive in Michigan Center.

“[I] went to start a couple cars, and I noticed it was extremely loud,” he said.

He then noticed marks from a jack underneath the car and saw the catalytic converter had been cut out. Security camera footage shows the thieves were there around 7 a.m. on February 28.

“All the video footage we went through, I was looking for nighttime videos of them and we just came across it. They hit first thing in the morning,” said Foor.

This isn’t the first converter theft this year in Jackson County. Undersheriff Chris Simpson says investigators know of at least eight.

Meridian Township has had 22 calls this year.

Lansing Police are starting to see a decrease in reports after arresting a suspect believed to be responsible for many of the thefts.

While converters are stolen from all types of cars, there are some things you can do to make your car a less appealing target.

“They usually target areas that are not high traffic areas so park and rides, rest areas... A lot of people leave their cars overnight,” said Lt. Brian Oleksyk with Michigan State Police.

“The saw to cut these converters off is quite loud so if you hear something that sounds like sawing or see some movement underneath a car, you need to call. Call immediately,” said Robert Merritt with Lansing Police.

The reason thieves steal catalytic converters is to get the platinum inside them. Platinum is worth more than $1,200.

Trucks, vans and SUVs are common targets because it’s easier to get underneath them to remove the converter.

The photos below show the suspects who stole the converter from 4 Sure Automotive. If you recognize them, call Blackman Township Police at 517-788-4345.

Suspects caught on camera stealing a converter from 4 Sure Automotive. (Stan Foor)

Suspects shown on camera stealing a converter from the parking lot of 4 Sure Automotive (Stan Foor)

