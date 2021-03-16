Advertisement

Capital Area Recycling & Trash to Begin Curbside Yard Waste Collection April 19

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mayor Andy Schor has announced that Capital Area Recycling and Trash (CART) will begin curbside yard waste collection on Monday, April 19. Prior to the start of curbside collection, CART will provide residents with a drop-off site location for yard waste.

“With the weather already getting warmer, I know how important it is for our residents to have an option to take care of their yard waste. The Public Service Department will offer a drop-off location that is free for Lansing residents prior to the start of curbside collection in April,” said Mayor Schor.

Yard Waste Drop-Off Information

Residents may drop off yard waste at Operations & Maintenance Division (601 E. South Street, 48910) on the following Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.:

  • March 27
  • April 3
  • April 10

There will be a 10 bag/bundle (combined) limit per address, per day.

Directional signs will be posted at the drop-off location.

The yard waste drop-off is available only to City of Lansing residents. A driver’s license will be required to show proof of residency.

Yard Waste Curbside Collection Information

Yard waste should be placed at the curbside on your regular CART trash/recycling collection day beginning the week of April 19, 2021. Additional information including guidelines, yard waste resources, and information on backyard composting can be found at www.lansingmi.gov/yardwaste.

Residents can download the Recycle Coach app on a smart device or view the CART schedule calendar to locate the yard waste collection schedule.

