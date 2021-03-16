Advertisement

Can schools move kids closer together?

The idea of moving kids closer is to allow more students in the classroom every day.
(WCAX)
By Spencer Soicher
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new study suggests that students only have to sit about three feet apart from each other to stay safe inside of the classroom. Despite that, the CDC guidelines on separation haven’t changed, and Michigan’s largest teachers union says our expectations shouldn’t either.

David Crim with the Michigan Education Association says we shouldn’t let kids sit so close together until the CDC is sure it’s safe.

“We have a number of members who are still hesitant to go back into the classroom,” Crim said. “So we are not in favor of reducing the social distance from three from six to three people.”

Its latest school guidelines recommend students stay six feet apart, but a study published in a medical journal found no increased risk for students or teachers with three feet of social distancing. The idea of moving kids closer is to allow more students in the classroom every day.

Sarah Taylor has a young son in Jackson ISD. He goes to school in person just 2 days per week.

Taylor said, “It breaks my heart to think that I’ve got this kid, he wants to go to school, he wants to learn, you know, he’s got a little friend in school and he just adores him and that social interaction is so key to long term development in everyone.”

Schools in Massachusetts and Illinois allow students to sit closer. The MEA says they would consider changing its stance if the CDC changes its guidance.

“You can find a range of experts with a range of opinions about what can be done,” Crim said. “So it is frustrating, but we’re hoping that people by now understand that there is a preeminent voice of authority, and that’s the Center for Disease Control.”

The director of the CDC says the agency is now exploring whether students can sit closer than six feet apart.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman and man arrested at Miller and Pennsylvania
COVID-19 variant found in Grand Ledge schools
Nessel and Consumer Energy are teaming up after two weeks of exceptionally cold temperatures in...
Consumers Energy and AG Nessel: Tens of millions of dollars are available to pay winter bills
The $1.9 trillion bill provides direct payments of up to $1,400 for most Americans.
COVID-19 relief checks hit bank accounts
AP
26-year-old driver identified in fatal crash in Spring Arbor Twp.

Latest News

Downtown East Lansing's new open-air dining setup.
Nelson Gallery brings art to downtown Lansing
Jackson Public Schools offering $10K bonus to draw in teachers
catalytic converter
Catalytic converter thefts on the rise
Michigan man charged with terrorism for death threats made against American leaders