Zeke the Wonder Dog dazzles MSU fans with tricks

Zeke and his handler, Jim Foley, have been practicing tricks for Spartan fans for years
By Holly Harper
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Zeke the Wonder Dog has been entertaining Michigan State University fans for decades.

There have been many ‘Zekes’ over the years, but they all have one main goal, to dazzle the fans at Spartan games.

The current Zeke is Zeke IV and is looked after by handler Jim Foley.

Studio 10 got the chance to try some of the frisbee tricks with Zeke that are seen at many MSU games.

