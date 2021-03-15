Wintry Mix Tonight thru Tues. AM

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Cloudy skies this afternoon are just the appetizer for a main course that includes light rain, drizzle, sleet, snow, and a combination of those including liquid that may freeze on contact.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the area due to the messy batch of incoming precipitation, which is set to arrive an hour before sunset working from southwest to northeast.

Folks near and south of I-96 should see a mixed bag followed by minor slushy snow accumulations, while those north of St. Johns may pick up near an inch of snow.

Near and south of I-94 most of what falls should wash out, but there will be slick travel almost everywhere late this evening and tomorrow morning before the advisory expires at 10:00AM.

We’ll dry out as the day goes on for Tuesday and the luck o’ the Irish should keep us dry, sunny and mild with highs back into the middle 50s for Wednesday, which is St. Patrick’s Day.

Thursday brings us a steady breeze, overcast skies and rain showers with highs in just the 40s, but we’ll clear out and dry out with sunshine and warming temperatures through the coming weekend.

Saturday is the first official day of spring, and it should feel like it. Highs will climb into the middle 50s, and if we aren’t at 60 by Sunday, we’ll be well into them come next Monday.

