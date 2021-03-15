Advertisement

Watching Your Wallet: buying a home on a budget

By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re ready to buy a new house and you’ve begun looking, make sure you aren’t looking at homes at the higher end of your budget.

Experts tell us you really want to set yourself up financially when you buy a new home.

You need to figure out your budget and know what you can really afford.

Cherry Dale, a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union, says that means when a lender gives you the amount of money you are pre-approved for that’s usually a big number and it’s based off your gross income.

But Dale says you want to use your net income to make a home buying decision and she says you should only be spending about 30-percent of your net income on your mortgage.

“If you’re making 3,000 dollars, net $1,000 dollars a month can be put toward that mortgage right. And then look within that price range when you’re initially starting,” said Dale.

Once you know what 30-percent of your take-home pay is, you want to make sure you are looking at houses in that range.

So, after you close on the house and make that first mortgage payment, there isn’t sticker shock.

