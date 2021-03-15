Advertisement

Various College Basketball Coaching Moves

Indiana head coach Archie Miller gestures during the first half of an NCAA college basketball...
Indiana head coach Archie Miller gestures during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, March 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP Images)
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-UNDATED (AP) - Indiana has fired coach Archie Miller after four mediocre seasons. The move was confirmed Monday by a person with knowledge of the decision who spoke to The Associated Press. Miller was 67-58 with the Hoosiers. His teams never made the NCAA Tournament.

In other moves:

- Boston College has hired Earl Grant from the College of Charleston as its men’s basketball coach. Grant replaces Jim Christian, who was fired with three weeks remaining in his seventh season. Grant had a 127-89 record in seven seasons with the Cougars. They won the Colonial Athletic Association regular season and tournament championship in 2018.

- DePaul fired coach Dave Leitao six years into his second tenure. The Blue Demons went 5-14 overall in a season that started about a month late because of COVID-19 issues. They finished last in the Big East for the fifth straight year at 2-13.

Most Read

Michigan State basketball will play in First Four against UCLA
A hospital system in western Michigan has launched an investigation after photos posted on...
Health system investigates photos taken in operating room
FILE - This Saturday, March 6, 2021 file photo shows vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19...
Ingham County Launches pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics
Inmate in northern Michigan jail on misdemeanor charge dies
Okemos Public Schools is phasing students back to the classroom.
Okemos Public Schools to increase school hours to receive state relief funding

Latest News

File-This Feb. 7, 2010, file photo shows New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9)...
Drew Brees Joins NBC Sports
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Women Finish Fourth in NCAA Meet
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski watches the action during the second half of an NCAA college...
ACC Changes Transfer Rules
Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs (1) celebrates with forward Drew Timme (2) during the second half of...
Amazing Run For Gonzaga