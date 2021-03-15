Vaccination registration now open at Ford Field

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan residents can now begin registering for the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Ford Field in Detroit. starting on March 24. Vaccine appointments will be scheduled days in advance.

After the registration process is completed, people who have registered will receive an invitation either by voice or text when it’s their turn to schedule the appointment.

The vaccine will be offered at no cost, and insurance is not required. Any Michigan resident who is currently eligible to receive the vaccine under the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) vaccine prioritization guidance will be able to register for an appointment.

Free parking will be available at the vaccination site. At this point, the state is working to provide free-of-charge rideshare options.

How To Sign Up

Online at meijer.com/register/CL2021

Text EndCOVID to 75049

Call the MDHHS COVID-19 Hotline at 888-535-6136 (press 1)

Hours Open

The Ford Field site will be open from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. from Monday until Sunday for eight weeks under the federal government’s vaccination pilot program.

“The Ford Field community vaccination site is a testament to what we can do when we work together,” said Governor Whitmer. “I am grateful for President Biden’s leadership and for the partnership of the Detroit Lions, Meijer, Wayne County, the City of Detroit, and our federals partners at FEMA. We will keep ramping up our equitable vaccine rollout, and with the addition of the Ford Field community site, we are taking a significant step towards returning to normal as we continue rebuilding our economy.”

Internet Navigation Help

If you do not have Internet or need help navigating the registration process, please call the MDHHS COVID-19 Hotline to register. The hotline is available for use from Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For any information about the COVID-19 vaccine, click here.

