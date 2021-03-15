Advertisement

Unruly crowds, crime plague Miami’s South Beach during spring break

By WPLG staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (WPLG) - Spring breakers hit South Beach this weekend despite warnings from health officials about the threat of COVID-19.

Police officers on scene have a message for those out partying: Vacation responsibly or you will be arrested.

Since last Monday, Miami Beach Police said they have made 119 arrests, seized 13 guns and issued nearly 900 citations.

Law enforcement from multiple agencies spread across South Beach on Saturday after a wild Friday night.

From one street to the next, large crowds were getting out of control and quickly forcing officers to use force and, in some cases, pepper balls to break up an aggressive gathering.

Two officers were injured in the mayhem.

“Our officers had to go into a crowd attempt to arrest an individual. The crowd ended up turning on those officers who where there,” said spokesperson Ernesto Rodriguez of Miami Beach Police.

James Harrison, 19, was arrested after police told him to leave when, they said, he pushed an officer.

In a nearby alley, 55-year-old Kenneth Adams was also hauled off to jail after witnesses said he beat a 73-year-old homeless man with a chair.

Friday night ended with five guns, drugs and money taken off the street.

The crime is not deterring spring breakers, but for those thinking South Beach is without rules or restrictions, “Vacation responsibly or you will be arrested,” Rodriguez said.

Saturday, police was out in full force. Authorities hope that their presence allows visitors to have their fun, stop crime and, of course, stop the spread of COVID-19.

“That increased visibility is a key component of our safety plan to deter any criminal activity, to deter any violence, for that matter,” Rodriguez said.

Copyright 2021 WPLG via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State basketball will play in First Four against UCLA
A hospital system in western Michigan has launched an investigation after photos posted on...
Health system investigates photos taken in operating room
FILE - This Saturday, March 6, 2021 file photo shows vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19...
Ingham County Launches pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics
Okemos Public Schools is phasing students back to the classroom.
Okemos Public Schools to increase school hours to receive state relief funding
Inmate in northern Michigan jail on misdemeanor charge dies

Latest News

Canada is sticking with the AstraZeneca vaccine despite European concerns.
Trudeau: Canadian experts say AstraZeneca vaccine is safe
FILE - Chairman of the National Economic Council Gene Sperling arrives before President Barack...
Biden taps Gene Sperling to oversee COVID-19 relief package
Cosmetology students to show off their skills in first-ever virtual competition
President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, looks up after signing the...
LIVE: Biden touts American Rescue Plan; he, Harris and others to promote plan’s benefits
Gas prices continue to climb across the country.
Gas prices continue to climb