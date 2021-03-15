Two roads to be restricted to one lane in Lansing for utility work

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Drivers in the city of Lansing may want to prepare alternate routes on Wednesday, March 17. The City of Lansing Public Service Department has announced two sections of road will be reduced to a single lane of eastbound traffic and a single lane of westbound traffic for utility work.

The affected areas are N. Grand River Avenue between Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and North Street, as well as the adjacent section of North Street between N. Grand River Avenue and N. Washington Avenue. The lane reductions are due to the watermain replacement taking place as part of the Trunk Sewer Project.

Officials from the City of Lansing say the lane closures and other traffic control measures will be continue in this corridor throughout the 2021 construction season.

For those with businesses in the area, or who enjoy frequenting businesses in the area, there’s no need to worry. Access to businesses adjacent to the construction zone will be maintained throughout the road closure. Even so, drivers are advised to expect delays and to seek alternate routes.

