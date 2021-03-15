Advertisement

Tips on how to choose the right repair shop

Randall Automotive explains the differences between repair shops
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -When it comes to repair shops, no two shops are the same. Craig Fountain, owner of Randall Automotive, gives us some tips on what to expect when you take your vehicle in for service. Plus, find out why some repair shops charge more than others and why going with the least expensive option may not lead to a good outcome.

