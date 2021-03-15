“Show Us Your Pot of Gold in EL” new TikTok Challenge launched by East Lansing DDA

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - During quarantine the social media platform called TikTok has seen a huge rise in popularity, even garnering presidential attention at one point. The East Lansing Downtown Development Authority (DDA) has taken advantage of this to promote the East Lansing experience through a series of challenges on the platform.

The TikTok challenges are part of the DDA’s “Daytime. Nighttime. Anytime. Place Project” (Place Project) that was designed to address some of the many economic and social challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Place Project team members say they hope to engage the East Lansing community in downtown activities, promote downtown businesses and keep dollars local.

Now, the DDA has launched its third downtown East Lansing TikTok Challenge, titled “Show Us Your Pot of Gold in EL,” just in time for Saint Patrick’s Day.

They’re inviting participants to film themselves visiting what they consider to be their “pot of gold” in downtown East Lansing, like their favorite restaurant, retail store or other business.

“There are so many fantastic businesses in East Lansing,” said East Lansing Arts Commission Vice Chair and Place Project team member Wendy Sylvester-Rowan. “I hope people come out and have fun, get creative making a TikTok and support our downtown in the process.”

To participate, entrants must upload their video to TikTok and tag the Downtown East Lansing TikTok page in the video’s description by Saturday, April 17 in order to have their video considered. The winner of the challenge will receive a $200 Downtown East Lansing eGift Card, courtesy of the DDA.

Anyone interested in participating must wear a face mask over their mouth and nose in all public spaces within the boundaries of the DDA, both inside businesses and in outdoor public spaces (sidewalks, streets, plazas, etc.)

