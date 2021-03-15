Sen. Runestad calls on Attorney General to investigate Gov. Whitmer, AG Nessel responds

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday Senator Jim Runestad, R-White Lake, sent a statement to the press calling on Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel to investigate Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s handling of COVID-19 nursing home policy.

“I called on the attorney general to carry out an honest investigation into Michigan’s nursing home policies weeks ago. I’ve learned from the attorney general’s office that they intend to announce a decision by Wednesday,” Runestad said in the statement. “Attorney General Nessel knows the right thing to do — and that is to get answers for every family who lost a loved one to COVID-19 in a nursing home.”

A response came back very quickly from Attorney General Nessel’s office, clarifying that an investigation would not be coming.

“Though I will not hesitate to act when justified, I also will not abuse the investigatory powers of this Department to launch a political attack on any state official, regardless of party or beliefs,” said Nessel in her response.

Nessel also highlighted the American Bar Association’s “Standards for Criminal Justice: Prosecutorial Investigations” in her response.

“Law enforcement officials have an ethical duty to ‘resist political pressure intended to influence the conduct, focus, duration or outcome of a criminal investigation,’ and to ‘limit the political impact’ of an investigation ‘without regard to the official’s personal political beliefs or affiliations,’” said Nessel.

An investigation of the governor by the attorney general is not unheard of, even within the current administration. Earlier, Attorney General Nessel pursued an investigations into allegations surrounding a state contract for COVID-19 contact tracing services highlighted in a prior written request made by Sen. Jim Runestad.

AG Nessel assigned multiple prosecutors and Special Agents to investigate the contact tracing contract. The investigation team interviewed 17 witnesses and reviewed thousands of documents, then released their findings in a 29-page report outlining the work and explaining how criminal charges were unfounded under Michigan law.

