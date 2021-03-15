Over 62,000 accepted for Michigan Reconnect scholarships in first six weeks

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Six weeks have passed since launching Michigan Reconnect, and enough Michiganders have applied for tuition-free community college to nearly fill Ford Field.

“With over 62,000 applications statewide since the program launched Feb. 2, we can see that Michigan adults are excited to pursue an associate degree or skills certificate at little to no cost,” said Susan Corbin, acting director for the Michigan Department of Labor and Opportunity (LEO) at a virtual news conference today.

The vast influx of applicants far surpassed LEO’s initial goal to enlist 60,000 applicants by Memorial Day of this year. The number of applicants jumped late last week when roughly 14,000 Michiganders who applied but did not qualify for Futures for Frontliners were automatically enrolled for Michigan Reconnect.

“When you add in the 120,000 essential front-line workers who’ve applied for tuition-free college or high school completion, you’re talking about connecting over 180,000 Michiganders to good-paying jobs and businesses with the talent they need to thrive,” Corbin said.

Michigan Reconnect is the largest effort in state history to make it easier and more affordable for residents 25 or older without a college degree – more than 4.1 million statewide – to earn a tuition-free associate degree or skills certificate at their in-district community college or private training school.

State Sen. Sean McCann, D-Kalamazoo, said he was proud to join with colleagues on both sides of the aisle in approving $30 million in state funding to launch the program this year. Given the economic challenges caused by the pandemic, added education and training are more important than ever McCann said.

“If you’ve always wanted to go to college or return to finish a degree, now may be the right time to make that dream become a reality,” McCann said.

The latest figures show 12,191 Reconnect applicants in West Michigan. Per capita, Kalamazoo, Kent and Muskegon counties, respectively, have the largest number of applicants in the region, while Newaygo, Branch, Cass, Oceana and Mecosta counties have the least.

Total applicants in West Michigan and parts of Central Michigan include:

384 in Allegan County

186 in Barry County

146 in Branch County

732 in Calhoun County

234 in Clinton Count

723 in Eaton County

132 in Gratiot County

247 in Ionia County

2,119 in Ingham County

1,000 in Jackson County

Reconnect scholarships are accepted by all Michigan community colleges and are also available to eligible adults already enrolled in their local community college. The program pays the remaining balance of tuition and mandatory fees after other state and federal financial aid have been applied. For those who choose to attend an out-of-district community college, Reconnect will pay the in-district portion of tuition.

Grand Rapids Community College President Bill Pink said the Michigan Reconnect scholarship removes cost as a barrier to education and opens the door to life-changing degrees or occupational certificates.

“But no one should feel they are taking these steps alone,” Pink said. “That’s why we are committed to helping Reconnecters with support services and a class schedule that allows them to work around job and family responsibilities.”

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she believes Reconnect will help close the state’s widening talent gap and improve the overall quality of life for Michigan families. The program is included in her recommended budget for fiscal year 2022 with a proposed quadrupling of funding with a one-time $120 million appropriation.

To be eligible for Michigan Reconnect, you must be at least 25 years old when you apply, have lived in Michigan for a year or more, have a high school diploma and not yet completed a college degree (associate or bachelor’s).

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.