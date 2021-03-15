New push to stay on Daylight Saving Time faces hurdles

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There’s a new push to make sure people never change their clocks again in Michigan by making Daylight Saving Time permanent.

It’s an idea many people support, but more than just the legislature needs to sign off to make it a reality.

“The clock doesn’t mean anything,” said Rose Shultz, from Eaton Rapids.

“I feel ultimately it’s a big waste of time for people,” said Cameron Bulock, from Grand Ledge.

People across mid-Michigan are tired of springing forward and falling back every year.

“It’s inconveniencing the public for what’s probably a very small benefit,” Bulock said.

He said most people don’t have a need to change their clocks.

“I don’t think we should be changing time for everyone. I mean, if some people need to change it for certain reasons, they can adjust their own schedules I think,” said Bulock.

“It messes with everybody’s body. People call in late for work a lot,” said Shultz.

Shultz said she’d like to see daylight saving time stay for the whole year.

“We need more daylight. Winter in Michigan is so long and so hard and a lot of it is due to the daylight being gone,” she said.

State Senator Jeff Irwin, (D) Ann Arbor proposed we keep the clocks where they are right now.

“Let’s just stop this clock-setting dance. Let’s pick one time and stick with it,” said Sen. Irwin.

Fifteen states have passed similar laws; keeping them in the summertime year-round.

But none of them actually stopped changing their clocks.

That’s because federal law allows states to opt out of daylight saving time, not keep it.

That means the time change would become permanent after we fall back in November.

Arizona and Hawaii are the only states on standard time all year.

Sen. Irwin said he went with keeping daylight saving time because he sees the support.

“We are seeing what was initially a simmer now start to bubble. I think more and more people are asking themselves ‘why is it we do this?’” said Sen. Irwin.

Sen. Irwin said his proposal would only take effect if our neighboring states also decide to also stay on Daylight Saving Time.

Indiana just started observing the time change 15 years ago.

Congress or the U.S. Department of Transportation would have to change federal rules to allow states to stay on Daylight Saving Time.

