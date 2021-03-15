MSU Women Finish Fourth in NCAA Meet

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s women’s cross country team finished fourth on Monday in the NCAA meet at Stillwater, Oklahoma. Brigham Young won the title, North Carolina State was second and Stanford third. MSU finished sixth a year ago. MSU was once again led by junior Jenna Magness who finished 16th. Seniors Lynsie Gram and India Johnson finished within a second of each other in 34th and 35th places respectively.

