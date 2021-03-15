Michigan State women’s basketball team preparing for NCAA tournament

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The NCAA basketball tournament made their selections last night for the men’s teams. Now, on Monday night, it’s the women’s turn.

The Michigan State women’s basketball team is likely getting a bid for the first time since 2019.

A big win against a top 10 team is worth celebrating and the women’s team will likely be going dancing. However, it wasn’t easy this season.

“It disrupted the flow for sure. There was close to a month pause there. They missed six to seven games,” said Eli McKown, the State News MSU women’s basketball beat writer.

Tory Ozment was the only positive player, but coming out of the mid-January pause took them through a series of challenges: rescheduling, back-to-back games, and injuries.

“That definitely had its impact. I mean, you look at them before the COVID pause, they had pretty much gotten off to an 8-0 start or something like that, it was one of their better starts in recent years,” said Brian Calloway, LSJ MSU women’s basketball beat writer.

And the biggest issue for the team this season was consistency, but it’s hard to maintain consistency when everything about a pandemic is inconsistent.

“They were trying to get a marquee win, solidify their NCAA tournament spot and when they miss some games or opportunities for solid Big Ten wins to solidify that Big Ten resume, it was definitely tough for them,” said Eli McKown.

But there are some positives to look at. They’ve grown and the team understands what it’s like to go through the worst.

“One of the things that Suzy Merchant has said as of recently that I found interesting was that this season, considering all the craziness has been one of the most enjoyable seasons she’s had. With them not being able to do off-campus recruiting and things like that, this year she’s had a lot of time to spend with these players and focus strictly on them,” said McKown.

So while COVID-19 has made things incredibly difficult, there could be some blessings in disguise heading to the NCAA tournament.

“These girls have had a lot of time to spend together over this crazy COVID stretch, and a lot of them should be coming back next year as well too-which could be good for this Michigan State women’s basketball team and help them to continue to be an even better program than they were this year,” said McKown.

