Michigan National Guard soldiers return from D.C.

LANSING, Mich. (WILX)- According to a press release from the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs,1,000 Michigan National Guard soldiers returned from the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

The National Guard members had been deployed to the National Capitol Region since Jan. 29.

While there, they performed duties, such as providing additional security, training, and logistical support.

“The men and women of the Michigan National Guard have always stepped up whenever called upon and their support for the Capitol region was no different,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “We are so happy to welcome them home and proud of their service and professionalism. Their dedication and conduct are a credit to the State of Michigan and our nation.”

Soldiers from the 177th Military Police Brigade and the 107th Engineer Battalion, who made up a majority of the Michigan National Guard contingent that provided support, were welcomed home by senior leaders. U.S. Army Major General Paul D. Rogers, adjutant general and director Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and Command Sergeant Major William Russell III welcomed home Soldiers in Detroit while Assistant Adjutant Generals for MING-Army, Brig. Gens. Lawrence E. Schloegl and Scott W. Hiipakka greeted Soldiers in Green Bay and Alpena.

Prior to the Post Inaugural Security Mission, the Michigan National Guard also supported the inauguration of President Joe Biden on Jan. 20 with about 700 Soldiers and Airmen. The Michigan National Guard continues to support COVID-19 response efforts across the state of Michigan. The soldiers who supported the D.C. mission were screened for COVID-19 prior to departure, several times while there, and tested again upon return. COVID-19 vaccinations were also offered to the soldiers prior to departing Michigan, while in D.C. and when they returned.

