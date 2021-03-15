Advertisement

Mason schools react to diversity controversy

By Diana Cannizzaro
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Mason School District is reaching out to students and parents following a diversity controversy about a teacher resigning last month.

Mason’s diversity committee was around before the teacher resigned claiming she was not allowed to include material about Black history month in the curriculum, but that controversy is putting more focus on the committee’s work.

“Inclusion and equity in Mason schools is to make sure we review all of our policies practices and procedures making sure our curriculum to the best of our ability is responsive and sensitive to diverse viewpoints,” Mason Schools Superintendent, Ron Drzewicki said.

Mason has since worked with other local districts on an assembly focused on authors of color. And now the diversity committee is looking to parents and students for ideas.

“To get their thoughts and feedback on this work and try and be the best we can be for all our kids moving forward,” Drzewicki said.

The committee has been receiving “excellent feedback” from parents, saying that the district needs representation of families that look like them or children that look like them in their books and other materials used in classrooms.

The committee sees this as a long-term project.

“We’ve had a two-year strategic plan that includes the rollout intentional diversity equity inclusion practices for staff students and families,” Diversity Committee Co-Chair member, Angie Vandecar.

The district is working with a consultant on staff to develop a more strategic diversity plan and to make sure students learn about inclusion and equality among all races.

