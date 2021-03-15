Advertisement

GOP members set to tour US-Mexico border

The visit comes amid concerns from Republicans who say the Biden administration is creating a security and humanitarian crisis through lax immigration policies.
Detail of two types of the border fence that divide El Paso and neighboring Ciudad Juarez,...
Detail of two types of the border fence that divide El Paso and neighboring Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. On the left, wire mesh; on the right bollard-style bars topped with a metal plate. The barbed wire is part of a fence to prevent people in El Paso from entering a nearby water canal. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)(Cedar Attanasio | AP)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(WILX) - Republican House leaders will tour the Texas-Mexico border Monday afternoon.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will lead a 13-member congressional delegation to the border in El Paso. The visit comes amid concerns from Republicans who say the Biden administration is creating a security and humanitarian crisis through lax immigration policies.

“On the very first day of his administration, there wasn’t a plan to open American businesses or American schools,” McCarthy said Thursday as he announced the border tour. “President Biden announced it was his priority to offer citizenship to 11 million undocumented immigrants. What did he think would happen?”

GOP members representing districts in border states are welcoming the visit, saying they are already seeing an immigration crisis.

“Look at where we are right now. You have thousands of people crossing illegally into the United States every single day,” said House minority whip Steve Scalise (R-La.). “Those border states are getting overrun. It’s a drain on their resources and all this was done by President Biden, and President Biden can address or reverse these policies.”

The border tour is set to take place Monday at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

