Eaton County K-9 to receive bullet, stab-proof vest

There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.
Eaton County Sheriff’s Office K9 Roscoe will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.(Eaton County Sheriff's Office)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Eaton County Sheriff’s Office K9 Roscoe will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

K9 Roscoe’s vest is sponsored by Ray and Kathy Bozman of New Boston, MI, and will be embroidered with the sentiment “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always.”

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S.-made, custom-fitted, and certified by the National Institute of Justice.

Since its inception in 2009, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,210 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and are actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.

Delivery of Roscoe’s vest is expected within eight to ten weeks.

A single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest. Each vest has a value of $1,744-$2,283, and weighs an average of 4-5 lbs.

