Drew Brees Joins NBC Sports

File-This Feb. 7, 2010, file photo shows New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9)...
File-This Feb. 7, 2010, file photo shows New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) celebrating with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Saints' 31-17 win over the Indianapolis Colts in the NFL Super Bowl XLIV football game in Miami. Brees, the NFL’s leader in career completions and yards passing, has decided to retire after 20 NFL seasons, including his last 15 with New Orleans. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)(Julie Jacobson | Associated Press)
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
-NEW YORK (AP) - Drew Brees is headed from the Superdome to the Golden Dome.

The quarterback great joined NBC Sports on Monday, a day after announcing his retirement from the NFL.

He will serve as an analyst for Notre Dame games as well as work from the studio during “Football Night in America” on Sunday nights.

Brees will be a part of NBC’s coverage of next year’s Super Bowl as well as have a role in the network’s coverage of other events, including the Olympics.

Brees is expected to work the Notre Dame games with Mike Tirico, but that booth could be calling NFL games down the line. Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth have been a team since 2009, but Michaels could retire after the Super Bowl in Los Angeles in February.

