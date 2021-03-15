Advertisement

Delta Township restaurant week begins

Delta Township
Delta Township(WILX)
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Delta Township will host its first Restaurant Week event beginning March 15 through March 22 to help promote local eateries.

Each day during the event the Township will promote a specific cuisine theme.

Additionally, a number of restaurants throughout the Township will be offering specials or promotions for this event.

“We are thrilled to bring the concept of Restaurant Week to Delta Township and have already received a lot of positive feedback from restaurants and the community,” said Collin Mays Delta Township Community and Economic Development Coordinator. “We understand our businesses are hurting right now, especially our restaurants. This is an effort to encourage the community to support Delta restaurants as they bounce back from a difficult year.”

Delta residents and visitors are encouraged to take out, eat out, and help out. In most cases, in order to receive a special or promotional offer you must mention Restaurant Week to your server or when you place your take-out order.

We encourage everyone that participates to:

• Check-in at your favorite restaurants on social media;

• Post a photo of you enjoying your delicious fare using #choosedelta; and

• Leave a positive review about your experience online.

Follow our Facebook page each day for more information. Don’t miss out on this great opportunity to help support local businesses.

If you are a Delta Township business that wishes to participate, please visit our restaurant week webpage to access promotional resources for this event: deltami.gov/restaurantweek

