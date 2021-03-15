COVID-19 relief checks hit bank accounts

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Many Americans are waking up this morning to find the $1,400 COVID-19 relief check in their bank accounts.

Thousands of dollars dropping into Americans’ bank accounts this weekend, thanks to the recently signed $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package.

It also funds vaccines, schools, unemployment benefits, and other wide-reaching programs. $86 billion will go to struggling pension plans and $270 million to arts and humanities.

70-year-old artist Dorothy Donahey says her check will be life-changing.

“I cheered and I cried,” said Donahey. “I knew immediately I would be able to get cataract surgery finally because it’ll pay for most of the part that Medicare won’t cover.”

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are now hitting the road for the “Help Is Here” tour. They say it is to educate the public on how the relief package can help Americans with issues like reducing child poverty to supporting small businesses.

To check the status of your payment, visit the IRS website here and click the “Get My Payment” button.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.